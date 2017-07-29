Paula Patton Says Tom Cruise Had 'Amazing Breath' During 'Mission Impossible' Kiss Scene -- Watch!

Tom Cruise knows to keep it fresh when you're kissing on camera!

Paula Patton was on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday, where she was to reminisce about on-screen kisses past, and had especially kind things to say about her lip-locking partner in 2011's Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.

"It was great," the 41-year-old actress recalled. "I will tell you that the kiss from Tom Cruise was a surprise."

"He had amazing breath. It wasn't minty," she added. "It was just perfect."

Watch the funny clip below.

Meanwhile, Patton also gets pretty close with her co-star Devon Sawa in the new summer drama series, Somewhere Between.

Watch the video below for a sneak peek.

