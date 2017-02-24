Paula Patton and Robin Thicke’s Custody Battle Is Getting Nasty

Paula Patton and Robin Thicke aren’t exactly riding Hollywood’s friendly exes train. In fact, the custody battle over their 6-year-old son Julian seems to be in a steep downward spiral. On Thursday, Patton filed documents alleging that Thicke and his lawyer arranged some off-the-books communication with the Department of Children and Family Services folks, including a fancy sushi dinner where her ex-husband wined and dined a case worker. (Just to be clear, that’s a big no-no.)

The actress goes on to accuse Thicke of basically fabricating his claims that she had kidnapped Julian by tampering with the custody order. (That would also be a big no-no.) According to Patton, Thicke did this to humiliate her when she was arrested in front of Julian. Yikes.

Pictures have surfaced showing Thicke, Julian, and the Dept. of Children and Family Services employee arriving for the lunch in question at Nobu in Malibu. It appears that Thicke’s girlfriend, April Love Geary, was also along for the occasion. His team has scoffed at Patton’s claims, arguing that the case worker sat at a separate table and drank only water. (No fancy sushi for him!) Interestingly, a report has popped up claiming that the case worker actually sat with another case worker, who was assigned to monitor the original case worker after Patton complained about him.

View photos Robin Thicke loves to hang with his mini-me Julian. (Photo: Los Angeles Dodgers via Getty Images) More

On Friday, however, a new report claimed that Paula was dropping the allegations against her musician ex before the scheduled hearing. Still, it has been a rocky road for the former loves, who have been in and out of court for months. Back in January, a judge gave Patton temporary sole custody and issued a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Thicke, which ordered him to stay away from her, their son and her mother.

It has been a hard few months for Thicke, who lost his father, actor Alan Thicke, last December. Patton put aside her differences with his son and posted a sweet tribute to her late father-in-law at the time.





We’ll have to wait and see if Paula’s latest move means the light at the end of the tunnel is in sight.





More from Yahoo Celebrity: