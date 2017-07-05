Paul Walker’s Daughter, Meadow, Pops Back Up on Instagram for the First Time in a Year

Teenagers are unpredictable — and that sums up Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow’s social media habits. After a year-long absence, the 18-year-old popped back up to let people know she’s still smiling.





The Fast and the Furious star’s only daughter posted a selfie on Wednesday in which she’s sitting on the window ledge of a brick building. Inside, you can see a bed (made!) and she’s outside looking at the camera, while shading the sun with one arm. The teen, outfitted in a white tank and denim bottoms, kind of half-smiles at the camera in a “I see you out there” kind of way.

It’s been about a year since Meadow posted on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter and her followers — including her dad’s pal Tyrese — were excited. He commented on her post, writing, “Hello angel. Sending love and light. Happy holidays!!”

Meadow posting on social media is rare. Despite having 1.3 million Instagram followers, she’s posted just six photos total since she joined in 2014. And she actually only established accounts after there were fake ones created in her name in the wake of her father’s death. (How creepy is that? She was 15.)

So what has the teen been up to lately? Well, in addition to working on the Paul Walker Foundation, she recently inked a modeling contract. In February it was announced that she signed with Women Management, and the 5-foot-9 beauty, whose mom is Paul’s ex-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros, already has a portfolio of stunning pix.





During a recent interview with Yahoo Celebrity, Jordana Brewster, another Paul pal, talked about Meadow’s budding modeling career, saying, “Well, she’s a stunning creature, so it makes sense that she’s doing that now. And I also love the work that she’s doing with the Paul Walker Foundation. It’s amazing.”

While the pretty brunette has an exciting new career path, she doesn’t have her father. This November will mark four years since the horrible crash that killed the actor and his longtime friend, Roger Rodas. In April 2016, Meadow was awarded a $7.2 settlement, that was put into a trust, from Rodas’s estate. He was driving the car, at speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour, when the car crashed and caught on fire, killing both men.





