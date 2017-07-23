Patton Oswalt and Fiancée Meredith Salenger Joke About Red Carpet PDA: ‘Get a Room’

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger can't contain their PDA -- and they know it!

The newly engaged couple shared a couple of sweet kisses on the red carpet at Comic-Con on Saturday.

Oswalt went casual for Entertainment Weekly's annual party, while his bride-to-be sported a flowy, floral dress and strappy black sandals.

"Oh you kids! Get👏🏻a👏🏻room👏🏻#ComicCon2017 #sdcc2017 #EWparty2017," Salenger later captioned an Instagram pic of their red carpet kiss.

Salenger, 47, and Oswalt, 48, recently found themselves defending their engagement against online critics who accused Oswalt of moving on too soon after his wife, Michelle McNamara's, death, just 14 months earlier.

"Everyone has been so lovely to us… all of Patton's family… ALL of Michelle's siblings and friends and family… a few trolls have strong opinions. But I think for Patton, having met and found love after over a year of intense therapy and openly grieving and dealing with his pain… I am grateful to be the one who helps him climb out of the depths of grief and find some joy again," Salenger wrote on Facebook.

