Patton Oswalt and Fiancee Meredith Salenger Call Out Their Engagement Haters

Patton Oswalt has a few words for the "grub worms" hating on his new engagement.

The 48-year-old comedian and his new fiancee, Meredith Salenger, responded to some internet commentators' harsh thoughts on their engagement, which comes 14 months after the death of Oswalt's first wife, Michelle McNamara. News broke that the two were dating last month, when they posed on the red carpet together holding hands at the Baby Driver premiere in New York City.

WATCH: Patton Oswalt Engaged to Actress Meredith Salenger

In response, both actors used their social media accounts to respond to the haters, sharing a blog post written by a fan that addresses the issue of finding love after the death of a spouse.

"This is so amazing. And SO well-written," Oswalt said on Facebook, sharing a link to the personal blog post written by Erica Roman. "I expected some bitter grub worms to weigh in (anonymously, always always always) with their much-needed opinions when I announced my engagement last week. And I decided to ignore them. But yeah, I felt this rage. And Erica articulated it better than I could have ever hoped. So there you go."

The blog post in question, titled "A Widow's Rage Defense of Patton Oswalt's Engagement," called out internet commenters who "poured out judgement and disdain," and unsolicited opinions about how quickly a widowed person can or should find love again.

"Who gave you the position to judge when it's 'too soon' for a person who has suffered the worst to be able to find happiness and companionship again?" Roman wrote, adding: "You're worried about your own offended sensibilities rooted in old Victorian traditions. Stop pretending you are actually concerned about their 'healing.'"

On Twitter, Salenger also weighed in, sharing a screenshot of her own response on Facebook.

"Everyone has been so lovely to us… all of Patton's family… ALL of Michelle's siblings and friends and family… a few trolls have strong opinions. But I think for Patton, having met and found love after over a year of intense therapy and openly grieving and dealing with his pain… I am grateful to be the one who helps him climb out of the depths of grief and find some joy again," the 47-year-old actress wrote.

Salenger went on to mention Oswalt and McNamara's daughter, 8-year-old Alice, and that she hoped to build a family unit, "while honoring the brilliant gift Michelle has given me."

"I am deeply in love with both Patton and Alice," she continued, "and very much looking forward to a beautiful happy life having adventures together."

NEWS: Patton Oswalt Hits Red Carpet Holding Hands With Actress Meredith Salenger

The couple announced their engagement via Instagram last week in a cute and clever post. Check it out in the video below.

Related Articles