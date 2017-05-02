Patrick Swayze’s ‘Dirty Dancing’ Jacket Sells for $62,500 at Controversial Auction

Actor Patrick Swayze’s widow, Lisa Niemi, sold hundreds of personal items belonging to the late actor at Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles recently.

A leather jacket worn by Swayze in Dirty Dancing when he uttered the famous line, “Nobody puts Baby in the corner,” sold for $62,500 to a Hollywood memorabilia collector.

Niemi was married to Swayze for 34 years and expressed “mixed feelings” selling the items. She told the Press Association, “No matter what, it’s still a letting go. There’s always a little bit of loss associated with that. While it’s a very positive thing to do, it’s a difficult thing to do. I’m such a lucky woman to have had a man who loved me as much as Patrick did.”

However, Swayze’s niece Danielle Swayze opposed the sale, telling the Press Association, “These were family heirlooms. It’s a slap in the face that she’s selling these precious memories.”

Swayze’s widow pledged that a portion of the money raised from the auction will be donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Other items up for auction included a surfboard and a wetsuit worn by Swayze in Point Break, a maroon silk shirt and sneakers from the film Ghost, and one of his teeth, a canceled passport, and his high school diploma. A G-string Swayze wore in the 2005 comedy Keeping Mum was also for sale.

Patrick Swayze died in 2009 from pancreatic cancer at the age of 57.

