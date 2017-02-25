Patrick Stewart Reveals He Spent Most of His Life Not Realizing He’s Uncircumcised

Turns out Captain Picard wasn’t totally familiar with his first officer — and we’re not talking about Riker.

Sir Patrick Stewart, 76, recently revealed on The Graham Norton Show that he spent most of his life under the false impression he was circumcised as a baby.

“One night with my wife , as you do, we were talking about stuff and I mentioned my circumcision and she said, ‘You’re not circumcised,'” he remembered. “I said, ‘What do you mean? That’s ridiculous, I should know. All my life my mother has told me it was fashionable at the time.'”

On a subsequent trip to see his physician, Stewart asked, “By the way, my wife and I have had a little disagreement, I am circumcised, aren’t I?” Stewart continued, “He took a closer look and said, ‘Not! I am Jewish and definitely know the difference!'”

At this point, the X-Men star began to worry he had overshared. “Oh no, my grandchildren will be watching this!” he said with a laugh.

Stewart was joined on the British talk show by his X-Men costars, Sir Ian McKellan and Hugh Jackman, as well as singer James Blunt. In another revelation, Stewart and Jackman confirmed they will be retiring as X-Men after their new film Logan, which hits theaters March 3.

“Last week, we were at a screening in Berlin sitting next to each other and when it got to the very emotional ending, and I noticed Hugh wipe away a tear. Then I did the same and during the credits he held my hand and I was done. I was weeping and sobbing,” Stewart said. “While the credits were rolling, I realized that if it was the end, there was no more perfect and beautiful way to say, ‘Au revoir, goodbye, adios.'”