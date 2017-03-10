Patrick Stewart Fell in Love With a Foster Pit Bull, and It’s the Best

Logan star Patrick Stewart recently became a foster parent to an adorable Pit Bull named Ginger. The proud dad posted some adorable videos, and they are making everyone’s heart melt.

Stewart partnered with the ASPCA and the Los Angeles nonprofit Wags and Walks to foster Ginger while she waits to be adopted to a permanent home. In order to get her adopted quickly, he has been posting cute videos of himself and Ginger on Facebook.

Stewart hasn’t had a dog in over 50 years, and you can tell by his genuine excitement when meeting Ginger for the first time. Aspiring to be the best possible temporary parent, he tries to teach her to swim, but she is only interested in playing and doggie kisses. Stewart is so smitten that he even watches Ginger nap on the couch.

Shortly after Ginger arrived, Stewart was off to tape an appearance on Conan to promote his new hit film. However, like most new pup parents, he only wanted to talk about Ginger.

