Patrick Stewart Applying for U.S. Citizenship to Fight Trump

Patrick Stewart says he’s going to apply for U.S. citizenship in an effort to fight President Donald Trump.

Speaking on Thursday’s The View, Stewart was asked about a tweet he sent in February that mocked President Trump. “Had the worst sleep of my life last night. But I was sleeping less than 300 yds from where Donald Trump sleeps. Could there be a connection?” Stewart wrote.

As he explained to The View hosts, the Logan star and his wife, Sunny Ozell, were in Washington D.C. to discuss what they can do in the wake of Trump’s election.

“I’m not a citizen, however, maybe it’s the only good thing: as a result of this election, I am now applying for citizenship,” Stewart said. “Because I want to be an American too. All of my friends in Washington said there is one thing you can do: fight, fight, oppose, oppose. But I can’t do it because I’m not a citizen.”

Patrick Stewart's becoming a U.S. citizen to oppose Trump: "My friends...said 'there's one thing you can do: fight!" pic.twitter.com/6XFYiIkerb — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 3, 2017

Stewart was born in England but has lived in the U.S. for stretches since becoming famous to U.S. audiences for playing Star Trek captain Jean-Luc Picard.