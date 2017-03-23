Patricia Arquette Remembers Her Sister: ‘I’m Really Blown Away By Alexis’s Courage’

Patricia Arquette recently sat down with CNN’s Poppy Harlow and talked about her sister, Alexis. Alexis Arquette, who died last September, was a transgender actress and activist.

The Oscar winner got emotional while talking about Alexis’s legacy as a pioneer and activist in the LGBT community. She said, “I’m really blown away by Alexis’s courage because to be a trans woman in America is a very dangerous thing.”

Patricia believes her sister helped shine a light on issues that every trans individual faces in today’s world.

“It seems like every week we have a trans woman murdered, misgendered, especially trans women of color,” she added. “That’s something I’d really like to see changed. I’d like companies to start making sure that they hire trans people … you don’t see them often at the front of a business or as your realtor.”

As a member of a famous Hollywood family, Alexis started acting at age 12. She has about 70 acting credits to her name including The Wedding Singer and Pulp Fiction.

Patricia pointed out her little sister’s biggest contribution was living a life that is true to who she is. She said, “Alexis knew that she was kicking a door open. Alexis knew that that was gonna cost her greatly personally. So I mean, I can have conversations about equal pay, but I’ll never be as brave as that.”

This superfan reconstructed the entire set of Star Trek from the 1960s:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: