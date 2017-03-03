Paris Jackson Signs With IMG Models: 'I Feel Very Lucky and Blessed'

Paris Jackson is on her way to model status!

Michael Jackson's 18-year-old daughter has signed with IMG Models, the agency announced on Thursday.

WATCH: Paris Jackson Stuns in Eiffel Tower Photo Shoot, Ready to Launch Career: 'This Is Finally Her Time'

"NOW REPRESENTING: #ParisJackson (@parisjackson)! (#📷@mario_sorrenti x @crfashionbook #👗@carineroitfeld) #CR10Paris #⭐️#IMGstars," IMG wrote alongside a stunning photo of Jackson from her recent CR Fashion Book spread.

Jackson clearly couldn't be more thrilled with her new representation.

"Thank you @imgmodels i feel very lucky and blessed," she wrote alongside the same striking pic.

RELATED: Paris Jackson to Make Acting Debut on 'Star'

Modeling isn't Jackson's only talent. The blonde beauty also has an eye for design, co-creating the gorgeous tie dye Moschino gown she wore while presenting at the GRAMMYs last month with Jeremy Scott.

See the cool look in the video below.

Related Articles