Paris Jackson Stuns in Eiffel Tower Photo Shoot

Paris is in Paris!

Michael Jackson's 18-year-old daughter joined a few male models dressed in military uniforms for an editorial photo shoot in front of the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday. "Paris is in a very happy place, she is pursuing her creative interests as an 18-year-old woman and feels like this is finally her time," a source close to Paris told ET. "She wants to try modeling, acting and has been songwriting. She is grateful for the opportunities ahead."

Paris' look at the photo shoot was reminiscent of Madonna in the '80s. The aspiring model posed in a sheer white blouse, a matching high-waisted pencil skirt and a slim black belt with silver clasp as she held American and French flags. To round out the style, Paris donned red lipstick and her platinum blonde hair was teased into an updo to show off her huge statement earrings. Other accessories included chunky bracelets and black studded gloves.

Her second outfit was also '80s-esque. The late King of Pop's middle child paired chunky jewelry and gloves with a red-and-white striped shirt and black capri pants. Paris was seen exchanging kisses on the cheek with one of the male models as she happily struck a series of poses.

Paris has also taken some time to play tourist while in the City of Light. On Tuesday, she shared a photo of her boyfriend, Michael Snoddy, giving her a smooch on the cheek as they stood at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

