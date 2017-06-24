Paris Jackson Honors Late Father Michael With New Tattoo -- See the Pic!

Paris Jackson has a new tattoo dedicated to her late father, Michael Jackson.

The 19-year-old actress showed off her new ink in an Instagram pic on Friday.

"With every step I take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. Love you 🍏," she wrote alongside a photo of the word "Apple Head" tattooed on her left foot. Apple Head was a nickname that his children and fans called the King of Pop.

Paris has over 50 tattoos, which she started getting when she turned 18. A handful of her tats pay tribute to her favorite musicians, including David Bowie, Prince and John Lennon. She also has several tattoos dedicated to her father, including "Bad" written on her right hand and Jackson's cover art from his 1991 album Dangerous on her forearm.

Earlier this month, Paris stunned on the cover of Vogue Australia. In the interview, she opened up about trying to be a positive role model for young girls and her career goals.

