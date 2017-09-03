Paris Jackson Goes Topless to Show Off New Tattoos: Pics

Paris Jackson isn't afraid to show off her body art.

The 19-year-old went topless to display her newest tattoo, a series of chakras going down the middle of her chest. Though she is facing the camera, she kept the photo relatively tame, strategically using flower emojis to cover more sensitive areas.

Jackson also shared a shot of the tattoo in progress, thanking the artist and writing "@sweriet always comin thru."

The actress and model also shared the finished tattoo in a more covered up photo.

It's not the first time she's bared all on Instagram. In May, Jackson shared a photo of herself hanging out topless on her balcony. She defended the pic, stating she thinks that "being naked is part of what makes us human."

"It's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many Hollywood stars (and the media) do," she continued. "Not only is your body a temple and should be worshiped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself."

Later in July, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson shared a series of topless photos of herself while on a spiritual retreat, with her back to the camera as she enjoyed nature.

Jackson's new spiritual art is just the latest in a long list of tattoos the star proudly wears. Prior to this, Jackson got a matching tattoo with her godfather Macaulay Culkin, as well as many other tattoos, including a tribute to her dad.

