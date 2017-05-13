Paris Jackson Defends Her Love of Nudity: Being Naked ‘Is a Beautiful Thing’

Paris Jackson is not holding back.

The 19-year-old model posted a black-and-white side shot of her naked torso to address those who would criticize her for embracing nudity.

“Nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy,” she wrote. “[B]eing naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia.”

“[I]’m usually naked when i garden,” she continues. “it’s actually a beautiful thing and you don’t have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do.”

The new face of Calvin Klein is taking her beliefs one step further, writing, “[N]ot only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it’s being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself.”

Jackson is making no apologies for her statement and wrote that “if this makes some of you upset i completely understand” and encouraged those people to unfollow her on Instagram.

“[I]t is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret,” she explained. “every one [has] an opinion and every one has their beliefs.”

The model doesn’t shy away from controversy. In April, she addressed Netflix’s Thirteen Reasons Why, saying it wasn’t for everyone but that it was “was an amazing way to get the message across to bullies that they need to stop doing what they are doing.”

Despite the ways it could be helpful in addressing topics such as rape, suicide, and bullying, Jackson addressed the potential negative effects of graphic scenes, writing, “It is also an extremely triggering thing to watch.”

“[P]lease only watch this show with caution and keep in mind that it may put you in a dark place,” she added. “if you are struggling please don’t watch it. if you think you can handle it, please by all means check it out.”