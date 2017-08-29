Paris Jackson on dad Michael Jackson's 59th birthday: 'I will never feel love again the way I did with you'

Paris Jackson wasn't yet even a teenager when her father, Michael Jackson, died unexpectedly. His death caused shockwaves across the globe -- but although fans were devastated, no pain was more raw than that of his children.

On August 29, what would have been Michael Jackson's 59th birthday, Paris wrote a heartbreaking open note to her late father on Instagram.

"Brithday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream," Paris wrote alongside a photo of her kissing her late father in an undated photo from the 1990s.





"I will never feel love again the way I did with you," she continued. "You are always with me and I am always with you. Though I am not you, and you are not me, I know with all of my being that we are one. And our souls will never change in that way."

In a gutwrenching closing sentence, she finished, "Thank you for the magic, forever and always."

Earlier this year, Paris got a tattoo of the word "Apple Head," a nickname for Michael that his children loved. "With every step I take, you lift my foot and guide me forward," she wrote. "Love you 🍏."

Paris is one of the King of Pop's three children, but the only one who's chosen to enter the spotlight as of late. The teen has carefully made her way into the public eye in 2017 as she began to grace red carpets, awards shows and even the cover of Rolling Stone.

The rising star used the Rolling Stone feature as a chance to open up about the private difficulties she's faced in recent years, including multiple suicide attempts, drug addiction and a sexual assault by a "complete stranger" at 14 years old.

The world had only known about one of "multiple" suicide attempts, a much-publicized 2013 incident, she said.

Paris' emergence has also seeminly initiated a re-emergence: She's close with godfather Macaulay Culkin, child star of the "Home Alone" movies who retreated from Hollywood in his teenage years. After years of looking nearly unrecognizable with long hair and a beard, paparazzi photos showed him in July rocking an impressive makeover.