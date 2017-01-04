Paris Jackson Celebrates ‘Badass’ Mom Debbie Rowe’s Last Chemotherapy Treatment

Congratulations are in order for Paris Jackson‘s mother Debbie Rowe, who recently completed her chemotherapy treatment.

The 18-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson dedicated a sweet shout-out to her formerly estranged mom, 58, on Instagram Tuesday.

“My badass mom, kickin butt n takin names. Ain’t she f–kin fabulous,” Jackson captioned the photo that showed Rowe holding a sign that read, “Chemo Done!”

The former dermatology nurse was diagnosed with breast cancer in July.

Jackson has been by Rowe’s side during her cancer battle, following the mother-daughter pair’s reconciliation in April 2013. Jackson previously shared a photo of her kissing her mom’s head along with the caption, “I’m a fighter because she’s a fighter. love you mom.”

“ is my rock, she’s amazing,” Rowe told Entertainment Tonight in an October interview. “She’s been with me the whole time. She was there. First phone call, took her 30 seconds when she found out.”

Rowe was married to the late King of Pop from 1996 – 1999, and had two children together: Paris and Prince Michael, 19. She is not the mother of Jackson’s third child, Prince Michael II, 14, who was born to a still-unidentified surrogate mother.