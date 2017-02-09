Paris Jackson Breaks Up with Boyfriend Michael Snoody

Paris Jackson, the only daughter of music icon Michael Jackson, has separated from her boyfriend, Michael Snoddy.

Jackson, 18, recently chose to end the relationship after less than a year, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

But, as can be the case with young love, the source cautions that “circumstances could change” and the couple could reunite.

The breakup was first reported by Us Weekly.

While together, the two seemingly never shied away from public displays of affection. Jackson shared a photograph on Instagram of the two sharing a steamy kiss at her 18th birthday party last September.

Snoddy and Jackson also enjoyed vacations together. The duo looked happy and in love on a trip in October, with Jackson recording their trip on her Snapchat account. Snoddy also took to his Instagram to share loving photos of the couple.

The couple visited Neverland Ranch, Jackson’s former home, where she played with the animals there and remembered her childhood with Snoddy by her side.

Jackson is set to make her acting debut on Lee Daniels’ Fox music drama Star. She’ll play Rachel Wells, a “young, super-chic, stylish, and intimidating social media guru” who lords over a publicity shoot of the girl group and maneuvers Star (Jude Demorest) and Eva (Sharlene Taulé) into “pushing some boundaries.”

Jackson’s episode will air later this season.

Jackson opened up in a Rolling Stone interview about growing up with her late father and asserted that Michael was murdered.