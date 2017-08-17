Paris Hilton clarifies Donald Trump comments: 'I was speaking about my own experiences in life'

Paris Hilton apologized for her comments about President Donald Trump that she made in a recently published interview that ‘were not delivered in the way I had intended’ — read more

Paris Hilton has clarified comments she made about President Donald Trump, which were published in Marie Claire’s September issue.

In the interview, the 36-year-old DJ said that she didn’t vote in the presidential election, but she thinks Trump, 71, will be a good president. “I’ve known him since I was a little girl,” she said. “He’s always been so nice, so respectful and sweet.”

She said she was unfazed by Trump’s controversial “grab them by the p***y” comments to Billy Bush in 2005 that resurfaced last October. “I’ve heard guys say the craziest things ever, because I’m always around guys, and I listen to them speak.” She added that she doesn’t believe any allegations of sexual assault against Trump either, saying she thinks “that they are just trying to get attention and fame.”

Hilton responded to the comments, which were made last November, in a statement to Us Weekly. “I want to apologize for my comments from an interview I did last year,” she said on Wednesday, August 16. "They were part of a much larger story and I am regretful that they were not delivered in the way I had intended.”

She added that she will always be an advocate for women. "I was speaking about my own experiences in life and the role of media and fame in our society and it was never my intention for my comments to be misapplied almost a year later. I always believe in helping women have their voices heard and helping create an environment where women feel empowered and believe in themselves,” the statement continued. "I am deeply hurt by how this has played out and also deeply sorry. Moving forward I will continue to do what I can to be an advocate for girls and women with the hopes of providing a louder voice for those who may desperately need it.”

