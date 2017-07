“Just had a groundbreaking idea to touch the tip of the Eiffel Tower in this photo,” joked the Jurassic Park star in November. “I said, ‘Hey, I’m about to do something nobody has ever done before… This pose is now legally called a #chrisPratt. I have patented it. If you do this pose you can be sued.” Good luck with that. (Photo: Chris Pratt via Instagram)