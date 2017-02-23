Pamela Anderson’s New Crusade Is Inspired by Rumored Boyfriend Julian Assange

Pamela Anderson and Julian Assange are teaming up — in more ways than one. (Photo: AP Photo)

Pamela Anderson plans to advocate for men falsely accused of rape.

The Baywatch star’s new cause is inspired by friend — and rumored boyfriend(!) — Julian Assange. The WikiLeaks founder has been holed up at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for four years amid rape allegations in Sweden. Anderson, 49, recently spoke out in support of Assange on the Russian television show The Underground.

“Sweden has these very progressive laws against sexual crimes,” Anderson explained. “It’s almost too progressive, it’s almost paralyzing. I’m going to actually start campaigning for men who have been victims of being accused of rape when they haven’t actually done anything.”

Anderson, who was a victim of sexual abuse as a child, has campaigned for years on behalf of women and children who have been raped. However, she says her new crusade will not undermine those efforts.

“We all, of course, gravitate toward vulnerable people, and we consider that to be women and children first and foremost, which is important, of course,” she said, “but there’s also a lot of men who are in a vulnerable situation and politically bullied.”

Sweden has been seeking Assange’s extradition in a rape investigation regarding two sexual assault allegations. He has denied such claims. According to Page Six, Anderson has visited Assange, 45, four times in the past three months, and they are rumored to be dating.

“I’ve spent more time talking to Julian than all of my ex-husbands combined!” Anderson said on the Kyle & Jackie O show. She has been married four times to three men: Rick Salomon, Tommy Lee, and Kid Rock.

The actress was then asked by the Australian radio hosts if she’s kissed Assange.

“Oh, God,” she giggled. “It was never the intention to become romantic, it was just to join forces to do something important.”

“It naturally happens,” Jackie O said.

“Things happen, for sure,” Anderson teased.

The admiration is clearly mutual. Assange spoke to the same outlet, telling the radio station, “She’s an attractive person with an attractive personality. She’s no idiot at all! Psychologically she’s very savvy.”

Can’t say we saw this one coming.





