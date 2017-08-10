Pamela Anderson Slays in String Bikini While Vacationing on a Yacht in Saint-Tropez

Pamela Anderson was giving off some major Baywatch vibes while vacationing in Saint-Tropez.

The 50-year-old blonde bombshell was spotted on a yacht looking super fit in a black, string bikini following a swim in the ocean.

WATCH: Pamela Anderson Says She's Cured of Hepatitis C, Posts Nude Pic to Celebrate

Anderson recently did a photo shoot for W magazine in the French Riviera, and talked about her big move to Saint-Tropez. "My evil plan was always to semi-retire here," she said, praising the coastal town. "My kids [Dylan Jagger and Brandon Thomas Lee] are grown and they want me to be happy and they want to visit France, so it works out."



Backgrid

"I knew before I turned 50 that I would be living on the French Riviera," she added. "And here I am."

EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson Says She's Never Getting Married Again

Anderson recently excited fans when she made a cameo in the Baywatch movie, but nobody was more thrilled about the film than Kelly Rohrbach, who got to take on the role of CJ Parker, which Anderson made famous on the beloved TV series. "The role of CJ Parker is one everyone knows and is beloved, so obviously I didn't want to disappoint the fan base that comes with the show, and I think we didn't," the 27-year-old actress shared with ET. "We did a great job of taking a dramatic TV show and making it a comedic show."

Check out ET's full interview with Rohrbach:

Related Articles