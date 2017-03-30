Is Pamela Anderson Dating WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange?

Is Pamela Anderson dating WikiLeaks editor in chief Julian Assange?

The actress, 49, was spotted leaving the Ecuadorian Embassy in London after visiting the controversial WikiLeaks mastermind on Thursday.

Anderson donned a tight black turtleneck and a matching pencil skirt for the occasion.

Anderson’s frequent visits to the embassy over the past year - at least six in the past seven months - has caused a flurry of speculation that they’re a couple.

The visit comes after Anderson addressed her relationship with Assange in a lengthy post on her website, writing that he is “one of my favorite people.”

“I am getting more involved with The Courage foundation who helps to defend whistleblowers ...like Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange,” she wrote on Thursday. “My relationship with Julian It’s no secret, He is one of my favorite people- and he might be the most famous, most politicized refugee of our time. Famous for being persecuted. Famous for being persecuted is not a position of power but a position of vulnerability. I am concerned.”

She continued: “He is the strongest person I know-but, living as he is, is very unhealthy, demeaning and inhumane. Julian is trying to free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle-I love him for this-”

Assange has claimed political asylum at the embassy since 2012 in order to avoid facing extradition to Sweden over a rape allegation he has long refuted. Assange has said he fears being sent to the U.S. to face espionage charges in relation to WikiLeaks.

She also previously admitted that she thinks Assange is “quite sexy.”

“Julian Assange is the most intelligent, interesting, and informed man in existence,” she wrote on her website. “He has tremendous strength and stamina- though vulnerable. Hard to imagine him that way as capable as he is.”

But in a post on March 22, she referred to Assange as simply a “dear friend.”

“Mr Assange and I, have become very dear friends over time.



That’s all I’m really comfortable saying...,” she said. “Of course this is not an ideal situation It’s not indicative of any rational relationship. I wouldn’t know what that is anyway. Faith has been lost in modern romance.”

“He is a hero,” Anderson said of Assange in a statement in December. “One day everyone will realize. But until now, this man has missed 7 Christmases with his children and is kept in difficult and tremendously stressful conditions-while doing us all a great service. Everyone in the world has benefited because of WikiLeaks - he has sacrificed so much - to simply share the truth.”

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com