Owen and Luke Wilson’s Father, Television Pioneer Robert Wilson, Has Died

Owen and Luke Wilson's father, Robert Wilson -- a television pioneer in his own right who is celebrated for his work on Dallas' public television affiliate, KERA -- died on Friday after a battling Alzheimer's disease for years.

Luke confirmed the news to The Dallas Morning News. Robert was 75 years old.

Among Robert's career highlights was launching the TV career of PBS journalist Jim Lehrer, who created and hosted the award-winning nightly series, Newsroom. He also brought Monty Python's Flying Circus to American TV for the first time.

Owen, 48, opened up about his father's battle with Alzheimer's disease in August 2015 during an interview with Guide Live.

"It's one of those things where if somebody had said 10 years ago, when my dad and I were joking around, having a putting match, that this is the position your dad's going to be in, where he basically needs 24-hour care, you'd think, 'Gosh, I won't be able to handle that. That's just not possible,'" the actor said. "But it does happen. Such things just happen in life. You just have to do your best to deal with it. You've got no choice but to accept it. And then, you sort of still look for the things to be grateful for. He is at home, taken care of, and he has people around that love him."

Owen also talked about his father's legacy.

"For me and my brothers, there just wasn't a bigger influence on us," Owen said, referring to 45-year-old Luke as well as his older brother, 52-year-old Andrew. "Maybe it sounds trite or something, but I really believe that his spirit gets carried on through me, the way I like to joke around."

