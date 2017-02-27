Oscars 2017: Stars Talk Award Show Rituals On the Red Carpet

Everyone is a little superstitious — whether it’s avoiding cracks in the sidewalk, picking up pennies, or never opening an umbrella indoors. Even Hollywood’s biggest stars have their rituals — especially on the day of an awards show. So, what do the celebs make sure they do on Oscars day?

2014 Oscar nominee David Oyelowo says clean teeth are the key ingredient in his awards show ritual. Talk show host Julie Chen makes sure to get a mani and pedi the same day so she can avoid getting a chip. She also fills her purse with pistachios — in case she gets hungry. But Best Actress nominee Isabelle Huppert claims she doesn’t have a specific ritual — she says you just have to look beautiful.

What about movie tough guy and 1994 Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson? What does he need to do on the day of an awards show that’s different from any other day? Nothing. He’s Samuel L. Jackson!

