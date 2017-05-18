Oscar Winner Jeff Bridges Finally Sells His Montecito Mansion for $16M

Jeff Bridges finally sold his mansion in Montecito, Calif., for $16 million. This comes two years after he originally put the house on the market at $29.5 million.

Montecito is located just south of Santa Barbara and is a hotbed of A-listers. Ellen DeGeneres, Rob Lowe, Al Gore, and even Oprah Winfrey have homes nearby. Bridges’s property is known as Villa Santa Lucia and boasts 19.5 acres of stunning views. It is perched in the Montecito foothills and overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

The property includes a 9,535-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion and a 1,800-square-foot guesthouse as well as a home theater and a recording studio.

The main house has six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, along with an open living space on the main level.

The living room centers around a 100-year-old bridge beam and an antique fireplace.

The master suite includes a Juliet balcony and a sitting area with a limestone fireplace. There’s even a meditation room with a rug that ties the room together.

Outside, expanses of lawn and decking surround the stone-edged swimming pool. Vineyards, fruit trees, and hiking trails cover much of the rest of the property.

The estate was once owned by Grammy-winning musician Kenny Loggins, from whom Bridges bought it for $7 million in 1994.

