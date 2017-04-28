Oscar Isaac Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Elvira Lind

Congrats to Oscar Isaac!

The Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with girlfriend Elvira Lind. The Danish director confirmed the news on social media on Thursday.

Lind's film, Bobbi Jene, won three awards, including Best Documentary Feature, at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. The new mom showed off her little one in a video message thanking the jury for her film's warm reception.

"If I could, I would be dancing, I'd be jumping up and down, probably all week long," she gushed.

Wohooo - Three Awards for Bobbi Jene and greeting by Elvira Lind with newborn baby 👶 !!! #Tribeca2017 @Tribeca #BobbiJene pic.twitter.com/v2NgMTZJCA — Annika Andersson (@Cinespons) April 27, 2017

"What a week it has been," Lind tweeted on Friday. "A little lost for words."

...what a week it has been. A little lost for words. — Elvira Lind (@Elviruz1) April 28, 2017

Isaac has been by Lind's side through all her accomplishments this week, as he proudly supported his girlfriend at the Bobbi Jene premiere in New York City last week.

Getty Images

Lind's pregnancy was revealed just last month, as she flaunted a sizable baby bump around NYC.

It's set to be a big year for Isaac, whose Star Wars character, Poe Dameron, will have an expanded role in December's Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

"Poe, he gets to be more a part of the story, and all of the characters in the film, they get tested, intensely," he told ET last May. "It's a lot of conflict in it, which is great."

