Orlando Bloom’s Friends Pose With Actor’s Nude Paddleboarding Cutout for His Birthday Weekend

Orlando Bloom is very comfortable with his friends!

The Lord of the Rings star's 40th birthday festivities over the weekend featured a giant cutout of his famous"naked paddleboarding" pic from the actor's beach getaway with girlfriend Katy Perry last year.

At the party, guests posed next to the cutout, gleefully sharing the pics to Instagram.

What are friends for, right?

Perry threw Bloom a surprise birthday bash in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, where he was surrounded by family and friends for the fun weekend.

Bloom clearly seemed to be enjoying himself, sharing a photo with his mom to Instagram, writing, "best gift ever surprise visit from me mum."

