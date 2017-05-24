Oprah Winfrey Staged an A-List Intervention for Jamie Foxx Before He Won His Oscar

On Tuesday, Jamie Foxx sat down with Howard Stern and talked about how, years ago, Oprah Winfrey staged an intervention to curb his party-boy ways.

Foxx was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in the movie Ray in 2005. At the time he confessed he was celebrating pretty hard. Word got around to Oprah, who called him to say she was not happy with his antics and that a potential Oscar winner needs to behave better.

She said, “You’re blowing it. All of this gallivanting and all this kind of s***, that’s not what you want to do. I want to take you somewhere so it’ll make you understand the significance of what you’re doing.”

Oprah took Foxx to Quincy Jones’s house, where he met several older African-American actors. But there was one particular actor she wanted Jamie to meet that night — turns out it was Oscar winner Sidney Poitier.

Foxx did his best impression of Poitier saying, “I want to give you one thing. I want to give you responsibility. When I saw your performance, it made me grow two inches.”

Those words of wisdom helped Foxx understand the gravity of playing Ray Charles. He went on to win the Oscar for Best Actor that year and even acknowledged Oprah during his acceptance speech.

