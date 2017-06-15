Oprah Winfrey Considered Suicide When She Was 14

Oprah Winfrey is one of the most influential people of our times.

For years, she’s opened up about overcoming a tumultuous childhood. She recently talked to the Hollywood Reporter about being sexually abused at a young age.

Winfrey recalled contemplating suicide when she became pregnant by her uncle at 14. She said, “I hit rock bottom. I became pregnant and hid the pregnancy. I’d intended to kill myself, actually. I thought there’s no way out other than killing myself.”

Winfrey was sent to Nashville to live with her father who established stern house rules, without knowing she was pregnant. He said, “I would rather see a daughter of mine dead floating down the Cumberland River rather than bringing shame on this family.”

Ultimately, Winfrey had a miscarriage and her father told her, “You get another chance.” Her father’s words became her mantra and ultimately catapulted her to unparalleled success. “I was, in many ways, saved by that, and I made a decision that I was going to turn it around.”

