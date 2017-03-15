Oprah Pulls an Oprah, Gives ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Cast and Crew a $400 Juicer
Oprah Winfrey just wrapped production on Ava DuVernay’s upcoming movie A Wrinkle in Time, and based on the photos the cast tweeted from New Zealand, it looked more like a vacation than work.
To celebrate the wrap of the film, Oprah totally pulled an Oprah. She gifted everyone on the cast and crew a $400 Juicero juicer.
She dramatically revealed the gift in Oprah-esque fashion: “I also wanted to tell you that there’s this great juicing machine that makes these fresh-pressed juices. … Here’s the deal, everybody. I have one, and now. … You. All. Will. Have. One. Every morning, when juice comes out, think of A Wrinkle in Time.”
Winfrey posted a video of the giveaway on Instagram, and captioned it, “The wrap gift that keeps giving.”
A Wrinkle in Time is an adaptation of the Madeleine L’Engle novel. Selma filmmaker Ava DuVernay is the first black female director to helm a $100 million film, and the cast includes Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Zach Galifianakis.
