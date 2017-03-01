Oprah Kind of Sort of Considering Run for Presidency

Oprah Winfrey was recently asked by David Rubenstein on Bloomberg whether she’d ever run for president. Before Donald Trump’s recent election, she didn’t think she was qualified, but now, with our first reality TV host in office, she might be reconsidering. She replied, “[Before], I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience; I don’t know enough…’ Now I’m thinking, ‘Oh!'”

“Would you run for president?” is a question that Oprah has faced for many years. Just last June, Jimmy Kimmel asked her about it, and she more or less shut it down, saying, “It’s the one thing I know for sure … I will never run for office.”

While Oprah might not want to run for office, in 2015 she was briefly sucked into the Trump news cycle as a possible vice president candidate.

Shortly after Trump declared his presidential candidacy, he spoke to George Stephanopoulos and supported the idea of Oprah as his veep — an idea he originally suggested way back in 1999.

Trump said: “I think Oprah would be great. I’d love to have Oprah. I think we’d win easily, actually.”

But going back to Oprah’s interview with Kimmel last year, she put the kibosh on becoming Trump’s VP, instead saying that she would be supporting Hillary Clinton, using the popular phrase “I’m with her.”

