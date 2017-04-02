Oprah Fangirls After Meeting ‘This Is Us’ Star Sterling K. Brown

Leena Tailor
Entertainment Tonight

Even Oprah Winfrey gets psyched out by meeting her fave celebs!

The talk show queen took to Instagram on Saturday to share her excitement at coming face-to-face with This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown.

"Look who I just met! I was so excited," she gushed. "He was so Himself. I love this guy. #sterlingkbrown #thisisus."

Winfrey was so ecstatic following the encounter that she even made a cute collage of pics of the pair for the post.

The 63-year-old star's followers were just as thrilled about the meeting, immediately commenting on the adorable snaps.

"OMG! Is he as amazing in real life, @oprah?" wrote one fan.

"Randall and Oprah!!!! Makes me so happy!!" added another Instagram user.

Even Brown himself couldn't believe it. "When you're still in shock that @oprah is giving you mad love!!!!" he wrote on his Instagram.

Fortunately Brown was able to pull it together and share a more poised pic with the talk show queen. "When you're able to get it together enough to look like you're not in complete and utter shock that @oprah is a fan!" he wrote.

And the Greenleaf star is definitely used to leaving celebrities starstruck. In fact, the actress' A Wrinkle in Time co-star Reese Witherspoon recently shared how Winfrey would have cast and crew hypnotized in the make-up room during filming in New Zealand.

"She'd be like, 'You know what book I really love?' and everybody gets silent," Witherspoon told Conan. "Like, pull out a pen. 'You know what the most important thing I ever learned in my life?' and everybody's like, you could hear a pin drop."

