One Direction’s Liam Payne battles James Corden to prove he’s just as good as a solo artist

On The Late Late Show, James Corden made a bold statement that boy bands are better than solo artists. And when One Direction’s Liam Payne, who recently launched his own solo career, heard this, he decided to step out onto the stage to prove him wrong. So, with the help of the Filharmonic, the two were all set for an epic riff-off. But first, things got a little weird when Corden got a little too close to Payne and even started to rub his nose against the One Directioner’s. While it sounds weird, we promise- it was hilarious.

Corden definitely pulled through with some boy band classics like NSYNC’s “Tearin’ Up My Heart” and Hanson’s “MMMBop”, but it was Payne who had the best moves as he sang George Michael’s “Faith”, Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and his own hit “Strip That Down”.

In fact, Payne’s sexy moves were a little too much for Corden who suddenly decided he needed to draw a comfort circle.

In the end, the guys agreed that boy bands and solo artists are equally great and that, in this battle, the two of them were better together as they closed out with a duo performance of One Direction’s “Best Song Ever”.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.

