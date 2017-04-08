Omarosa Marries Pastor John Allen Newman

Congratulations are in order for Omarosa!

The former reality star tied the knot to Pastor John Allen Newman on Saturday.

RELATED: Beyonce Shares Flashback Pics of Her and Jay Z's Wedding Anniversary at the Grand Canyon

Omarosa, who now serves as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison for President Donald Trump's administration, wed Newman at Trump's Hotel in Washington, D.C.

"🌸 Just Married! 🌸 #HappilyEverNewman," she wrote alongside the first photo of herself and Newman as man and wife.

Just two weeks earlier, Omarosa gave fans a sneak peek at her bridal look on Instagram.

"🎶 Here comes the bride 👰🏾 all dressed in flowers...🎶," she captioned the pic.

RELATED: La Toya Says Omarosa Comments Were Misunderstood

Omarosa was previously engaged to actor Michael Clarke Duncan, who died in 2012 after suffering a heart attack.

See more in the video below.

Related Articles