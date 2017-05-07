Olympic Diver Tom Daley Marries Oscar-Winning Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are reportedly off the market!

The British Olympic diver, 22, and the Oscar-winning screenwriter, 42, tied the knot Saturday at Bovey Castle in Devon, England - about 30 miles outside of Daley’s hometown of Plymouth inside the same county, according to the BBC.

Black and Daley announced their engagement in the Births, Deaths and Marriages column of London newspaper The Times in October 2015.

The newlyweds, who have resided in London together since 2014, began dating in 2013. Daley came out as bisexual in a YouTube video late that year, announcing he was in a relationship with a man (Black).

“Come spring this year, my life changed massively when I met someone and it made me feel so happy, so safe ... That someone is a guy,” the Olympic medal-winner said in the video.

The twosome have spoken candidly in the past about their love for each other. Speaking to Out magazine for a 2016 cover story, Black - who won a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Milk in 2009 - said, “Love is a commitment to me something that goes deep.

“You can’t have that at first sight. It has to be earned,” he continued. “But did we start to fall in love at first sight? I believe so.”

And though wedding bells have just rung, kids might not be too far off for the couple. As Black added to Out, “We were so busy making all these plans we both wanted to have children; we both wanted to build a home of our own someday.

“I draw, so I was sketching little plans for houses on cliffs overlooking oceans, while Tom watched over my shoulder it was a very grown-up version of playing house,” he added.

