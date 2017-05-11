Olivia Wilde Goes Dark — for a Role

Olivia Wilde knows what it means to commit to something. The 33-year-old actress has been busy preparing for her Broadway debut in the upcoming play 1984 (based on the classic dystopian novel by George Orwell that has been required reading for middle-schoolers across the country for decades). Getting ready to hit the Great White Way isn’t just about memorizing lines and taking on the challenge of live theater, though: It apparently involves a new ’do as well.

On Wednesday night, the mother of two (whom she shares with her fiancé, Jason Sudeikis) took to Instagram to share a snap of her dramatic change in locks, which have gone from bright blond to a deep brown.





“Dark times call for dark hair.#1984play,” Wilde captioned the casual selfie. Based on her cunning smile, it’s safe to say she’s embracing the change — at least temporarily.

While it looks pretty natural on her, it was definitely a big departure from the look she was sporting just days before, which she showcased in a few pics from another shoot on the Brooklyn Bridge.





Wilde stars opposite Tom Sturridge in the stage adaptation of the book. Wilde and Sturridge both seem to be doing their homework, as they recently attended the opening night of A Doll’s House: Part 2 together in New York City. Wilde also has been a bit struck by the impending arrival of her own bow on Broadway.

“S*** just got real. #1984play ????,” she wrote on Instagram about two weeks ago beside a shot of the banners and marquee up outside the theater.

Incidentally, this is the same theater where Jake Gyllenhaal recently ended his widely acclaimed run starring in the revival of Sunday in the Park With George. No word yet on whether she has reached out to him for any pointers, but from what we’ve seen so far, she has it all under control.





