Olivia Munn Throws Shade at Aaron Rodgers’s Family

Olivia Munn is stirring the pot when it comes to Aaron Rodgers’s family feud. After the Green Bay Packers got eliminated from the NFL playoffs on Sunday, Munn posted a sweet message to her quarterback beau, his team, and their loyal fans.

“So proud of this team. They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far,” Munn said in a handwritten note shared on Instagram. “THANK YOU to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far.”

The off-the-field adversity line is certainly a dig at Aaron’s parents and brothers. However, Munn took the shade throwing one step further by “liking” a few comments that also called out the Rodgers family.

“This team looked liked a family this season- & Aaron Rodgers had a great year, thank you for being his biggest supporter after his family caused so much negative distractions,” one user wrote, which the actress hearted.

Another comment Munn liked read, “Thank you for standing by Aaron when his own family sold stories to the media in recent weeks and tried very hard to wreck his momentum. He is lucky to have found you. Real love is a gift.”

The drama between Aaron and his family first came to light last year when his younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, appeared on The Bachelorette. While on his successful quest to capture JoJo Fletcher’s heart, Jordan revealed that he was estranged from his famous brother.

During Aaron’s mission to get back to the Super Bowl this month, his family rift made headlines again when his father, Ed Rodgers, spoke with The New York Times. “Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen … [but] it’s good to have it all come out,” the patriarch told the publication, adding, “fame can change things.”

While Ed didn’t directly blame the estrangement on his son’s famous girlfriend — as many reports have suggested — he did confirm that Aaron stopped speaking to them in 2014, a few months after he started dating Munn.

Aaron has refused to broach the topic, telling reporters last week, “I just don’t think it’s appropriate talking about family stuff publicly.”

Sources claim the chatter around Aaron’s family drama had nothing to do with the Packers blowout loss yesterday.

“His personal life didn’t interfere with his performance on the field,” a source tells People. “He basically ignored it and practiced as usual — and played as usual… The family issues are not new. They happened a long time ago. The only thing new is that it became more public last week.”

Guess we know who is (and isn’t) comforting Aaron Rodgers right now.