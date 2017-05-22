Olivia Munn Gets Silly Photobombing Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Single and ready to mingle! On Sunday, Olivia Munn made the most of her night out at the Billboard Music Awards. The 36-year-old actress hit the event in a sexy, sheer enesmble that showcased her curves — but that was just the beginning of the fun for the star, who split from Aaron Rodgers last month after nearly three years of dating.

The raven-haired beauty took to Instagram to showcase moments from the event, starting with an epic shot of herself photobombing lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. “Had so much fun at the #BBMAs!!!” Munn gushed beside the hilarious pic.





Stefani and Shelton are the picture-perfect pair and seem none the wiser to Munn lurking in the background.

Next up was a pic of Munn beside her friend Glee alum Lea Michele. “And you are MY favorite!” the Predator star wrote beside a repost of a pic that Michele had originally shared with the message, “@oliviamunn you are my favorite.”





In this selfie, Michele flashes a pretty smile, while Munn makes a hilarious not-quite-camera-ready face. It’s probably worth noting, though, that Munn still looks pretty fabulous, despite her best efforts.

The fun didn’t end when the show did, however. It turned out that a bunch of the rich and famous gathered at the awards, then headed out for some post-show eats. “After the awards is the after sushi…,” Munn helpfully explained next to a pic of the power-packed dinner table.





In addition to Munn, the group included billionaire Shark Tank investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Billboard presenter Josh Duhamel (who flashed a peace sign for the camera). That’s not too shabby a crew for your first night out on the town as a single lady! From the looks of it, there was more wine and booze than sushi at the dinner, but, hey — no one’s complaining about that.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: