'Orange Is the New Black' Star Taryn Manning Clarifies Her Sexuality: 'I Love Men'

Taryn Manning is setting the record straight about her sexuality and opening up about her complicated relationship with her family.

In a candid interview with PEOPLE Now on Tuesday, the Orange Is the Black star admitted that thought she’s experimented with other women in the past, she identifies as straight.

“I’m not gay, meaning I love men,” Manning, 38, said while promoting her new film, The Vault. “I love gay people. I’ve experimented. It’s good. I just prefer men.”

Manning also discussed her strained relationship with her mom, saying “outside sources” have driven them apart.

Similar problems have put a wedge between Manning and her brother, too, though the Crossroads alum is optimistic that will change soon enough.

“I feel really hopefully about things coming to an end that have been going on. I’ve lost a lot in my life,” Manning confessed. “That is one of my biggest things, to reconcile with my family and for them to understand my side.”

“The only way you can start with reconciliation is forgiving yourself,” she continued. “And that’s number one, as cliche as that sounds. It’s the most cliche, kind of nerdy thing. Like, ‘You can’t love anybody until you love yourself.’ But it’s true, you really can’t.”

Manning added: “Forgiveness is another form of letting go. I think letting someone go and truly meaning it, it’s a boomerang and they come back around. Because true love always comes back around. And family love should come back around.”

The Vault is in theaters now.