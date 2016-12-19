Oh What Fun! Fergie and Josh Duhamel Make It Snow in L.A. for Their Son

Josh Duhamel wanted his wife, Fergie, and son, Axl, to experience a little bit of North Dakota in California this Christmas, so he?gave them a snow day.

The ?L.A. Love? singer?shared that Josh, who was born and raised in Minot, N.D., was the mastermind behind the Cali-set winter wonderland they escaped to on Sunday.?While it was 67 degrees in Tinseltown, the trio dressed up in winter gear, went sledding, and sipped hot cocoa. And, for the record, they were ?laughing all the way.?

Fergie shared an Instagram Story of the snow making, which you can see here:





It all went down on this bluff with a great view?? and a ton of people there.

The famous couple went for a run together. It was pretty cute.

Fergie said?that their 3-year-old son ?was super happy to have hot cocoa.?

The cutest thing though was probably Axl, outfitted in a yellow snowsuit to keep him warm for?sledding, saying he looked like an Oompa Loompa and then? singing the?Willy Wonka?song in the sweetest little voice. (We hope he?s featured on her upcoming album.)

Santa ? and Josh and Fergie ??have?their work cut out for them if they?plan to top this on Christmas morning. Though we?re sure they?re going to try.