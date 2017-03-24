Guy Pearce Reveals Obsessive Guitar Collection: 'I've Probably Got About 90'

Brimstone star Guy Pearce has an obsession. “I’ve probably got about 90 guitars,” he told Yahoo. “I’ve stopped collecting them now … I’ve got further than I need to go,” he said, issuing a smile.

His hobby began in 1998 when he was filming a movie in Austin, Texas, called A Slipping-Down Life. The production team had provided him with a couple of new, well-conditioned guitars for him to use in the film. Feeling they were insufficiently realistic to the character, he took it upon himself to go to the Texas Guitar Show to acquire some beat-up, rocker-friendly instruments. His first purchase, then, was a 1952 Southern Jumbo by Gibson for $1,200 (a price that he notes is unheard of these days) and a 1961 Gibson 330. “I got these guitars home and fell in love with them,” he explains.

“I really enjoy everything about them,” he says, elaborating that he has a particular love for Fender’s iconic electrics. He has a big collection of these, in four of Fender’s candy-coated, gleaming paint jobs.

“I became pretty nerdy for a while about knowing exactly what year they’d change, from the nickel screws to the platinum screws or whatever it happened to be. You know, what kind of fret wire they were using, or what kind of pickups they were using and why. What the difference is between a ’58 Les Paul, up to a 1960 Les Paul, and why ’59 is the year, etc. etc.”

