Nyle DiMarco Calls Out Jamie Foxx for Making Up Sign Language: ‘It’s Disrespectful’

Nyle DiMarco is calling out Jamie Foxx.

The season 22 winner of Dancing With the Stars, who was also the first fully deaf contestant in the show's history, is upset at Foxx for making up sign language during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night.

RELATED: 'Dancing With the Stars' Champ Nyle DiMarco Reads to Two Deaf Kids in Heartwarming Video

On Saturday, the 28-year-old model and advocate for those hard of hearing shared a passionate letter on Twitter addressing to the Oscar winner.

"Jamie Foxx's behavior with Jimmy Fallon on Fallon Tonight should not be tolerated anywhere," the statement began. "We simply do not make fun at the expense of other cultures especially those with a history of being marginalized. When we do this, progress takes a step backward."

Adding that sign language is important to him because it is the bedrock of the deaf community, DiMarco wrote that only two percent of deaf people have access to education in the language.

"That is why I started Nyle DiMarco Foundation," he continued. "We are working with other organization to ensure every deaf child has a usable language before the age of 5. What Foxx did on Fallon Tonight made our struggle that much harder."

My response to Jamie Foxx making up sign language on Fallon Tonight with @jimmyfallon. pic.twitter.com/GpDN8iB9xL — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) May 27, 2017

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Staged an Intervention During His Hard Partying Days Before His Oscar Win

On Friday night, after witnessing Foxx's actions, the America's Next Top Model winner also tweeted his frustration with the actor.

"Jamie Foxx it is straight up disrespectful to make up sign language," the 28-year-old model tweeted with video of Foxx randomly moving his hands and fingers. "Everything is in gibberish."

.@iamjamiefoxx, It is straight up disrespectful to make up sign language.



Everything is in gibberish. pic.twitter.com/X5AHkusq3o



— Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) May 27, 2017

In a second tweet, he blasted Fallon, asking "how was this allowed? Where's the cultural sensitivity? Not comedy when you make fun of others."

@iamjamiefoxx Also- @jimmyfallon @FallonTonight how was this allowed?



Where's the cultural sensitivity. Not comedy when you make fun of others.



— Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) May 27, 2017

ET has reached out to Foxx's reps for comment.

Related Articles