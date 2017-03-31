NSync Singer Chris Kirkpatrick Expecting First Child With Wife Karly

The Kirkpatrick family is getting a little bigger!

*NSYNC alum Chris Kirkpatrick is expecting his first child with wife Karly, ET learned Friday.

WATCH: *NSYNC's Joey Fatone Kisses Nick Carter at Backstreet Boys Concert in Las Vegas

To break the news, the couple made a super cute photo -- shared to Karly's Facebook page -- which utilized the new animated kids' film, The Boss Baby, which hits theaters Friday.

"There is a new boss coming to town in early October......😍😍😍" Karly captioned the photo.

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Gets Serenaded by 'NSYNC in Unauthorized Lifetime Movie

We're sure when the little one comes out, she or he WILL be a boss!

The couple married in October 2013 in an Orlando, Florida, ceremony attended by all Chris' bandmate boys.

EXCLUSIVE: Lance Bass Responds to Justin Timberlake's Reasons for Leaving *NSYNC: 'We Cared About the Music'

Speaking of, Lance Bass recently got a serenade from another iconic '90s boy band, The Backstreet Boys!

Watch the video below for more.

Related Articles