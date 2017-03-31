NSync Singer Chris Kirkpatrick Expecting First Child With Wife Karly

The Kirkpatrick family is getting a little bigger!
*NSYNC alum Chris Kirkpatrick is expecting his first child with wife Karly, ET learned Friday.
To break the news, the couple made a super cute photo -- shared to Karly's Facebook page -- which utilized the new animated kids' film, The Boss Baby, which hits theaters Friday.
"There is a new boss coming to town in early October......😍😍😍" Karly captioned the photo.
We're sure when the little one comes out, she or he WILL be a boss!
The couple married in October 2013 in an Orlando, Florida, ceremony attended by all Chris' bandmate boys.
