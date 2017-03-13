Noticeably Slimmer Jonah Hill Spotted Leaving the Gym in LA

(Photo: MEGA)

Jonah Hill appears to be working on the spring slimdown!

The War Dogs star was spotted out in Los Angeles over the weekend, sporting a trimmer figure as he left the gym.

WATCH: Jonah Hill Trims Down, Shows Off Slimmer Physique with Girlfriend in Los Angeles

Looking fit, Jonah!

Last year, the 33-year-old actor, whose weight has been known to fluctuate from role to role, shared his health and fitness routine on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he hilariously revealed how Channing Tatum and Drake were involved in his weight-loss story.

View photos

(Photo: Getty Images/ MEGA)

EXCLUSIVE: Jonah Hill Says He Was 'Scared S**tless' By Leonardo DiCaprio's Crazed Fan Prank



"I called Channing Tatum, and I was like, 'Hey, if I eat less, and go to a trainer, will I get in good shape?' And he's like, 'Yeah, you dumb motherf**ker, of course you will,'" Jonah shared of his 21 Jump Street co-star.



"I went to this nutritionist, and he's like, 'Write down what you eat everyday, and email me,' ... I wrote down like yogurt, salad, chicken-whatever," Hill continued. "He didn't email back. He usually says, 'OK' or something."



That's when Hill realized something was wrong.



"It must have been 'D-R,' cause it was doctor, and I sent it to Drake," he recalled.



Watch Hill relive the hilarious moment below.

Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

Meanwhile, Hill recently had a mini-Superbad reunion with Emma Stone at this year's Oscars, warming our nostalgic little hearts!

Watch the video below for that moment.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

Related Articles