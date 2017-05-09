North West Turns Her Time Out Into Relaxing Spa Time

We should all be more like North West.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West's 3-year-old daughter was sent to time out, but clearly the disciplinary measure didn't faze North, who used the time alone to "chill out."

"That time North gets a time out and is a little too quiet... I go in her room to check on her and she made her own spa and tells me she's chilling out," Kim wrote alongside a photo of Nori covered with a towel, lying on the floor on top of a big pillow, and with a piece of toilet paper as an eye mask.

A day before, Kim also shared a precious pic of her 1-year-old son Saint, who resembles his big sister, and a snapshot of North being held by her dad, Kanye West, while wearing a light pink slip dress and black choker from her parent's new kids clothing line, Kids Supply.

The California-inspired collection made its debut online last week, with Kim sharing that for the past few years, she and Kanye have made almost all of their kids' clothes. "The Kids Supply has been what we've been working on for a long time. I'm so excited about this!" she tweeted.

