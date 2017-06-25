North West and Penelope Disick Celebrate Their Birthdays with a Joint Moana-Themed Bash

When it comes to birthday celebrations, there is no limit to how far the Kardashians will go.

North West, who turned 4 on June 15, and Penelope Disick, who will turn 5 on July 8, teamed up for a Moana-themed party on Saturday, complete with characters from the movie and Polynesian costumes for the birthday girls.

North looked the part in a printed two-piece outfit adorned with leis and a tropical flower crown, while Penelope wore a brown wig to pose for a photo with Larsa Pippen’s daughter, Sophia.

Attendees such as Daphne Joy and the girls’ aunt Khloé Kardashian documented the entire bash on social media, from the food (mac and cheese, ribs, flavored ice and two cakes) to the pig petting zoo. Joy also caught her son Sire aiming for the girls with a water gun in the pool.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The adults had their own share of the fun. Kourtney Kardashian, 38, shared a photo in which she and two pals balance on a surf board in a bounce house.

“The only three grown-ups (sort of) to go on,” the reality star captioned the shot on Instagram.

Joy and Kim Kardashian West, 36, also played with Snapchat filters for a few selfies.

WATCH: Take a Peek at the Wedding of Real Housewives Star LuAnn De Lesseps

Earlier this week, Kim and Kourtney got matching puppies for their daughters.

“Sister puppies for North & P! Penelope named hers honey. What should we name ours?” Kim captioned her photo of the fluffy dogs propped up in a white basket.

North also blew out the birthday candles at a Chuck E. Cheese’s celebration earlier in the week.

On Thursday, Khloè shared a sweet photo on Snapchat of the newly crowned 4-year-old with a sprinkle-covered purple and white birthday cake with a figurine of the pizza chain’s mouse mascot on top. If you peep closely, you can see someone wearing a Chuck E. Cheese t-shirt in the background.