Noomi Rapace plays seven roles in What Happened to Monday trailer

The new Netflix film What Happened to Monday is set in the near-future, when overpopulation and famine have forced governments to undertake a drastic “One Child Policy” and seven identical sisters, all played by Noomi Rapace, live a hide-and-seek existence pursued by the Child Allocation Bureau. Raised, and named after the days of the week, by their grandfather (Willem Dafoe), the sisters take it in turn to leave the house as a common identity — Karen Settman — and are only free to be themselves in the prison of their own apartment. Then comes the day when one of the sisters does not come home…

What Happened to Monday is directed by Tommy Wirkola (Dead Snow, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters) and costars Glenn Close as the director of the Child Allocation Bureau. The film debuts on Netflix, Aug. 18.

Exclusively watch the trailer for What Happened to Monday above and check out the film’s new poster, below.