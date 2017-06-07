Noel Gallagher Quietly Donated to Manchester Victims

The Gallagher brothers and founding members of Oasis seem like they have been fighting with each other for years. Their ongoing feud was in the news this week after Liam took to Twitter to call out his brother Noel for not attending the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

Since the brothers and the band are from Manchester, fans had hopes of a long-awaited reunion. However, on the day of the show, Noel was in Italy on a previously scheduled family vacation. He did end up contributing in another way: by donating the royalties from their song “Don’t Look Back in Anger” to help the victims’ families.

This generosity came to light only after U.K. radio host Gordon Smart defended Noel by revealing the news about his donation. Smart said, “I don’t think this is public knowledge, because I’m sure he would have never mentioned it, but I found out today that as soon as ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ started to appear spontaneously at the vigils, he made sure all the royalties went to the families.”

During the benefit show, Coldplay covered that same Oasis song. After the show, Chris Martin defended Noel’s absence on Twitter. Martin thanked Noel with the following series of tweets from the Coldplay account.

1/ thank you @noelgallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play don't look back in anger and live forever on sunday — Coldplay (@coldplay) June 6, 2017





2/ everyone knew in advance you couldn't be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit — Coldplay (@coldplay) June 6, 2017





3/ and for lending us those incredible songs. love cm — Coldplay (@coldplay) June 6, 2017





So, at the end of the day, it seems like this brotherly feud may never stop, but at least they were each able help their city in their own ways.

