No, Amanda Bynes Is Not Engaged or Pregnant

Amanda Bynes wants to make two things crystal clear.

On Tuesday, the actress took to Twitter to shoot down claims she is engaged and pregnant.

“I am not getting married and I am not pregnant,” Bynes, 30, tweeted in response to a fake Twitter account that posted an image of a woman (who looks like Bynes) getting an ultrasound.

“I have asked repeatedly. This person continues to impersonate and harass me and twitter needs to take the account down,” the former child star continued.

I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don't understand why twitter won't take @persianla27 down. — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) February 14, 2017

I have asked repeatedly. This person continues to impersonate and harass me and twitter needs to take the account down. — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) February 14, 2017

Bynes’ last tweets were in August 2016 when she reprimanded the same fake account and urged Twitter to delete it.

That same month, she surprised her 3.3 million fans and followers when she took to Twitter to share updates on her life post-Hollywood. “I’ve been really busy at FIDM, and I just finished my midterms,” Bynes wrote at the time.

These past two years, she has shifted her focus from acting to her budding fashion career. After a turbulent few years, Bynes has rarely made public appearances but was photographed for the first time in months in December.



